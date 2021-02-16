Fingerprint Identification Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 : NEC, Morpho, 3M Cogent, Suprema

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Fingerprint Identification Systems Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Fingerprint Identification Systems market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Fingerprint Identification Systems Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

NEC (Japan), Morpho (France), 3M Cogent (United States), Suprema (South Korea), Dermalog (Germany), HID Global (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), Crossmatch (United States), M2sys (United States) and Afix Technologies (United States)



Fingerprint Identification Systems Market Overview

Fingerprint Identification Systems is biometric identification used for detention fingerprints, collection, and comparison with the previous database. Automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) is first used by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States for solving criminal cases. AFIS is available in two types such as Single Modal AFIS and Multi-Modal AFIS. Companies and government agencies are increasingly using fingerprint identification systems in a variety of applications including identification, personalized experiences or surveillance.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand of Digitization

- Rising Popularity of Mobile Payment Services



Market Trend

- Adoption of E-Governance Applications

- Upsurging Demand for Online Transactions



Restraints

- Threat of Substitute Including Face Recognition

- High Initial Installation Cost



Opportunities

- Huge Demand for Access Control Systems in the Government Services

- Introduction of Biometric System as Service



The Global Fingerprint Identification Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Single Modal AFIS, Multi Modal AFIS), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Search Type (Latent Searches, Ten-print Searches), End User (Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Transportation, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Fingerprint Identification Systems Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Fingerprint Identification Systems market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Fingerprint Identification Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Fingerprint Identification Systems

Chapter 4: Presenting the Fingerprint Identification Systems Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Fingerprint Identification Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Fingerprint Identification Systems Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Fingerprint Identification Systems Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



