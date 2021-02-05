New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Increasing use of biometrics in consumer electronic devices for authentication and identification purposes, the growing need for surveillance and security with the heightened threat of terrorist attacks, and the surging adoption of biometric technology in automotive applications are the major factor propelling the growth of the fingerprint mobile biometric system market. The demand for contact-based biometric systems has been affected the most due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after the pandemic recedes, the demand for contact-based biometric systems is likely to fall drastically to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Similarly, contactless biometric systems, such as face recognition, iris recognition, and voice recognition, are expected to witness a boost in demand post-COVID-19.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Get the sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/475



Some of the players profiled in the report are 3M, Apple, Bio-key, M2SYS Technology, NEC, BioEnable, BioLink Solutions, Dermalog Identification, Diamond Fortress, Fingerprint cards, Fujitsu, Fulcrum Biometrics, IDEX ASA, ImageWare, Precise



Market Drivers



Increasing use of biometric technology in enterprises to ensure improved convenience, secure identity management, and superior human resource management. Biometric systems are considered to be more quick, convenient, and secure solutions compared to traditional security systems that rely on passwords, PINs, or smart cards. These systems have aided in overcoming key security concerns, such as international terrorism, organized crime, and illegal migration associated with identity theft and document fraud. Additionally, biometric systems are easy to install and do not require highly skilled expertise to make them operational.



The Global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics Market is segmented as follows:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

- Mobile devices

- Fingerprint scanner

- Database



By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

- Individual consumers

- Enterprise



Regional Landscape



North America and Europe recorded a steady growth due to the rise in the adoption of smartphone devices and e-passport, followed by Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to see significant growth in the forecast period.



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/475



Market Segmentation by Regions:



- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Coverage of the Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Access complete report description, toc, chart, etc.@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-fingerprint-mobile-biometrics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022



Global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



1. Access Control Solutions Market Size



2. Brown Sugar Market Share



3. Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size



4. Automated Dispensing Machine Market Overview



5. Domain Name System (DNS) Service Market Development Strategy





About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com