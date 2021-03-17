Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The Global Fingerprint Sensors Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.36 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of in-display and capacitive fingerprint in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.



The global market landscape of Biometrics is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.



The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Fingerprint Sensors market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.



The report on global Fingerprint Sensors market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, TCL and China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT) revealed their recent development of a new full-screen single-point in-display fingerprint technology for the LCD screens. This new fingerprint sensor is also said to have an ultra-high fingerprint recognition rate that is supposed to reach the level offered by the existing OLED displays with under-display fingerprint sensors and even could have the potential to surpass it.

The ultrasonic fingerprint recognition sub-segment is growing with the fastest growth rate of 19.2% during the projected period with an extensive implementation in the smartphone industry owing to higher accuracy & precision in a sonic-pulse wave-based three-dimensional fingerprint image sensing system.

The developing regions including China, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the smartphone & electronic devices and growing incidences of security threats, and a huge concern for the personal authentication along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market Honeywell Commercial Security, Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, FLIR Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, NEC, Nice Systems, Huawei Technologies, Hanwha Techwin, and CP Plus, among others.



The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Fingerprint Sensors market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Capacitive

Optical

Thermal

Ultrasonic



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Government & Defense

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunication

Retail and E-commerce

Human Resource

Healthcare

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Minutiae-based Matching

Pattern Matching



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software



System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Unimodal Biometric Systems

Multimodal Biometric Systems



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research methodologies used for evaluating the Fingerprint Sensors market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



