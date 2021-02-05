Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Fingerprint scanners are a type of biometric technique that uses stored information about a person's unique fingerprint traits for authentication purposes and to provide access to a system. These scanners are used in various end-user segments like consumer electronics, commercial, health care, and defence.



The developing regions including China, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the smartphone & electronic devices and growing incidences of security threats, and a huge concern for the personal authentication along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.



The market for Fingerprint Sensors Market is mostly in the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market.



Key players in the market Honeywell Commercial Security, Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, FLIR Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, NEC, Nice Systems, Huawei Technologies, Hanwha Techwin, and CP Plus, among others.



Fingerprint Sensors Market Drivers



The global fingerprint scanner market is expected to expand rapidly over the forecast period owing to the emerging trend of the single sign-in system, which aids the individual to log on to his or her computer with a single touch of the finger instead of having to use a password or login ID every time.



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Capacitive

Optical

Thermal

Ultrasonic



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Government & Defense

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunication

Retail and E-commerce

Human Resource

Healthcare

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Minutiae-based Matching

Pattern Matching



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software



System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Unimodal Biometric Systems

Multimodal Biometric Systems



It provides security and eliminates the use of PIN codes, patterns, and passwords. It also reduces threats related to hacking, stealing, and misuse of data. The rising prevalence of mobile commerce is another key factor expected to drive the market for fingerprint scanners over the forecast period. They are more cost-effective, becoming increasingly smaller, and convenient for use. These factors contribute to the higher market demand of the fingerprint sensor market.



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Regional Landscape



On the basis of region, the global fingerprint scanner market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a major share in the fingerprint scanner market in 2020. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing consumer electronics sector in the region. The government of this country has taken the initiative to implement biometric systems for security concerns. These are the primary propellants of the market in this region.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Fingerprint Sensors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Fingerprint Sensors Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of security breaches



4.2.2.2. Extensive proliferation of smartphone industry



4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & fingerprint biometric implementation in them



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Rising cases of identity data losses



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Fingerprint Sensors Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Capacitive



5.1.2. Optical



5.1.3. Thermal



5.1.4. Ultrasonic



Chapter 6. Fingerprint Sensors Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



6.1. Industry Vertical Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Consumer Electronics



6.1.2. Government & Defense



6.1.3. Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)



6.1.4. IT & Telecommunication



6.1.5. Retail and E-commerce



6.1.6. Human Resource



6.1.7. Healthcare



6.1.8. Others



Continue…!



