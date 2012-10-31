Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) Stockholder Alert: Investigation over Executive Pay Vote

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current investors in shares of Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) concerning whether certain officers and directors of Finisar Corporation breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct of seeking shareholders’ approval of the compensation for certain officers.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Finisar Corporation harmed the company. Specifically, the investigation focuses on potential breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct of seeking shareholders’ approval of the compensation for Finisar’s named executive officers



Finisar Corporation reported that while its Total Revenue rose from $948.79 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2011 to $952.58 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2012, its Net Income over the respective time periods declined from $88.09 million to $42.99 million.



Shares of Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) declined from as high as $43.22 per share in March 2011 to as low as $11.54 per share on October 26, 2012.



