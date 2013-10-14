FinishLine Capital Gives Small Businesses More Alternative Lending Options

Green Brook, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- FinishLine Capital, a fast growing factoring company based out of New Jersey, has added 4 new alternative lending programs to its list of financing services.



Now a full service alternative lender, FinishLine offers financing programs that include inventory financing, purchase order funding, revenue based funding (asset based loans), cash advance loans and of course, invoice factoring.



According to John Cronin, President of FinishLine Capital, the reason for the expansion was simple.



“One of the reasons we added the new programs was because we realized that the banks are still not lending to small and medium sized businesses. Because we don't require collateral or a perfect credit score, this has enabled us to provide financing to many businesses that the banks have said no to.”



John went on to say that with the company’s new financing programs in place; they are now capable of funding all facets of their clients businesses. From back office taxes right up to the retail front, working capital is available to help our partners grow.



A lack of working capital is often what stymies growth in small and medium businesses. These types of businesses need as many options as possible but unfortunately, banks and other capital providers have been tightening the noose as of late, forcing these business owners to remain suspended.



By becoming more flexible with their capital options, FinishLine has positioned itself in the US market as a “full service alternative lender” that does have the requirements that the banks have. This is a position which many small business owners have taken a liking to, especially in today’s credit crunch economy.



About FinishLine Capital

Headquartered in Green Brook, New Jersey, FinishLine Capital is a full service alternative lender that aims to provide small and medium sized businesses with the capital they need to grow. Founded in 2012, the company has since grown in size and boasts a healthy array of clients from industries including trucking and transportation, automotive, insurance, restaurant and hospitality, logging, hydro, staffing, healthcare, waste removal, construction, landscape and a large number of niche stores and service providers.



To learn more about invoice factoring or other financing programs offered by FinishLine Capital, call 1-732-853-0332 or visit finishlinecapital.com to get a free quote. Applications take just a few short minutes and funding can start within 24 hours.



Contact info:

ralph@finishlinecapital.com

http://finishlinecapital.com/