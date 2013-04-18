Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Finite Element Analysis Market in Australia 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Finite Element Analysis (FEA) market in Australia to reach US$11.78 million by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing need among vendors to manufacture high-quality products. The FEA market in Australia has also been witnessing exploring potential of FEA software for new end-users. However, increased outsourcing could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Finite Element Analysis Market in Australia, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses only Australia; it also covers the FEA market in Australia landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this market space include Altair Engineering Inc., Ansys Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, and MSC Software Corp.

Other Vendors: COMSOL Inc., LMS International NV, Rockfield Technologies Australia Pty. Ltd. Strand7 Pty. Ltd., NEi Software Inc., and Siemens PLM Software Inc.

