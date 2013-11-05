Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Finite Element Analysis Market in North America 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Finite Element Analysis market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 8.50 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce overall time-to-market. The Finite Element Analysis market in North America has also been witnessing the emergence of cloud-based FEA software. However, the easy availability of open source FEA software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Finite Element Analysis Market in North America 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on North America; it also covers the Finite Element Analysis market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Ansys Inc., Dassault Systemes S.A., LMS International NV, and MSC Software Corp.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Altair Engineering Inc., Aspen Tech Inc., Engineering Systems Inc., and NEi Software Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Ansys Inc., Dassault Systemes S.A., LMS International NV, MSC Software Corp., Altair Engineering Inc., Aspen Tech Inc., Engineering Systems Inc., NEi Software Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/145403/finite-element-analysis-market-in-north-america-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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