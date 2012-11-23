Finite Element Analysis Software Market in India 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Finite Element Analysis Software market in India to grow at a CAGR of 11.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for faster time to market. The Finite Element Analysis Software market in India has also been witnessing the development of cloud-based FEA software. However, the availability of open-source finite element analysis software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Finite Element Analysis Software Market in India 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Finite Element Analysis Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ansys Inc., Dassault Systemes S.A., MSC Software Corp. and Altair Engineering Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: LMS International, Siemens PLM Software Inc., Aspen Tech Inc., NEi Software Inc. and Engineering Systems Inc.



