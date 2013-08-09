Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Finland Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Finland beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Finland beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

2012 was a depressing year in the Finnish brewing industry. Volume fell by the highest ever recorded percentage to 4,348 th hl, a level not seen since 2003



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Increases in alcohol tax at the beginning of January 2012, led to forward buying by the trade in December 2011. This led to depressed volumes being reported by The Federation of Brewing and Soft Drinks for its members.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Finland Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Finland Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

The tax increases severely impacted both the trade and consumers, as prices continued to rise.



Taxes on alcohol and in particular beer continue to be a contentious subject in Finland. On the one hand the Finnish Government is trying to reduce per capita consumption of alcohol but on the other also enjoys good revenues generated by higher taxes.



The brewing industry suffered one of its worst declines ever seen in 2012, with two key contributing factors; alcohol taxes and the weather.



Imports, and to a certain extent exports, have become an increasingly important part of the Finnish Brewing industry over the last decade. In 2002 imports accounted for only 2.5% of consumption whereas now the figure is above 13%.



The Finnish beer market continues to be led by a number of strong local/international brewers, with the leading two, Sinebrychoff and Hartwall, owned by the international brewers Carlsberg and Heineken, respectively.



Key Highlights

In 2012, Sinebrychoff increased its share to nearly 46% of the market due to excellent results from the Koff III brand. The brand stole share from other Class III brands including PL Pirkka



Hartwall had another poor year with its share declining to around 23%. The company suffered as a result of its Class III brands, Karjala and Lapin Kulta recording poor sales and dragging down the overall brewer performance.



Cans have now become the most important pack type, recording 67% of the entire beer market in 2012



With volumes expected to increase by around 2% to 4440 th hl, it is expected that the value of the beer market should break the 3bn in 2013.



The arrival of discount beers in the form of Lidl and Pirkka, has led to a significant increase in purchases within off-premise trade where the lower priced discount beers have become more appealing to consumers



Companies Mentioned



OY HARTWALL AB, OLVI OYJ, OY SINEBRYCHOFF AB, ALKO OY, LAITILAN WIRVOITUSJUOMATEHDAS OY, NOKIAN PANIMO OY (PUP), SERVAALI OY ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138929/finland-beer-market-insights-2013.html