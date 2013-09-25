Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Finland Cider Market Insights market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavoured). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 Finland Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Finnish cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The cider market in Finland is relatively mature due to the boom in the category which began 15 years ago. The per capita consumption of cider is one of the highest in Europe. The market fell by almost 11% to around 446 th hl, not helped by a poor summer.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Due to the maturity of the market, significant growth levels are no longer achieved or expected. The target market is young adults, but over time the category has become old fashioned and not as trendy and exciting as long drinks (alcoholic beverages similar to FABs) or FABs.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Finland Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Finland cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non- refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

Often new variants are only in the market for a few months, and are then replaced if they are not selling in sufficient quantities.



Pear volumes have been declining steadily over the last few years, with both local and imported brands losing volume.



Golden Cap volumes were depressed as the brand lost campaign slots and was not included in price deals.



In 2012, as the cider category declined, discount brands lost out as well. Consumers appear to have been lured by cheaper discount beer products.



At the end of 2012 Swedish brand Kopparberg ceased its Finnish operation. It handed sales over to an agency, perhaps indicating a somewhat disinterested view of the market.



Key Highlights

Exports continue to become more important in the cider category, and in 2012 they increased by 30%.



Olvi continued to grow its Olvi brand through flavor extensions, whilst its Fizz brand had a packaging makeover and increased campaigns in 2012.



The market is still dominated by the top three Finnish producers.



From a marketing perspective, the majority of activity which took place in 2012 was on in-store pricing.



The refillable metal keg grew 10% in 2012 due to it being more cost effective for bar and restaurant owners.



Companies Mentioned



OY HARTWALL AB, OyHartwall AB Full Cider Brand List, Hartwall, OLVI OYJ, OlviOyj Full Cider Brand List ,Olvi, OY SINEBRYCHOFF AB



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141596/finland-cider-market-insights.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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