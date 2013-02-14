Finland Telecommunications Report Q1 2013 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Finland Telecommunications Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- BMI View: There are fewer opportunities for organic growth in Finland's highly mature mobile market. This is evidenced by further net losses at TeliaSonera and relatively mediocre growth at market leader Elisa and third-placed DNA. Already high dependence on postpaid services means that engaging in price competition will have a deleterious effect on ARPUs, which are already among the lowest in the region. On the upside, strong sales of smartphones and data plans mean data ARPUs should be on the rise, although this is difficult to verify given a lack of clarity in operators' reported results, which include low-value messaging services. Things should improve in 2013 when LTE networks will be more widespread and additional spectrum will be available to operators.
Key Data
- Data from the European Commission show that dedicated mobile broadband subscription growth had been higher than our earlier estimate at 2.838mn in January 2012, up from 1.152mn in July 2011.
- Adoption of wireless data services for those taking a voice and data subscription, ie, smartphone users, has also remained robust in Finland, with the regulator FICORA reporting a total of 5.14mn subscriptions at the end of June 2012.
- The decline in fixed-line subscriptions accelerated as total subscriptions reached 980,000 at the end of June 2012. Subscriptions declined 16.95 y-o-y compared to 12.6% to June 2011.
Key Trends & Developments
The growth in wireless broadband services has remained robust in Finland even as penetration rates continue to rise. As noted above, new European Commission data show that the dedicated mobile broadband market is one of the most developed in the world with 2.838mn subscriptions in January 2012. Meanwhile, operator data show that mobile data demand from smartphones has seen similarly fast growth with Elisa reporting that over 80% of all new handsets sold in Q212 were smartphones. The adoption of wireless data services bodes well for operators as they continue to invest in the rollout of LTE services.
