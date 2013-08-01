Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Finland Telecommunications Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Finnish sector offers few opportunities for investors in traditional telecoms markets, such

as mobile and fixed-line telephony and broadband access. In mobile, subscriber growth has stalled due to

market saturation and although data usage is rising, it is not growing quickly enough to offset falling

income from traditional services. The pay-TV market appears to be cushioning the broadband sector as

customers increasingly turn to IPTV services but, as content can now be acquired from non-operator

providers, the country's traditional service providers are struggling to monetise their offerings. This has not

stopped regional player DNA from acquiring a mature satellite TV business; BMI sees this as a risky move,

but one that could yet pay off given the increased scale it brings to DNA's converged services portfolio.

Key Data

? Just 15,000 net customer additions were reported by the three major mobile network operators in Q113.

Much of that growth was attributed to efforts to migrate low-value prepaid subscribers to postpaid

services. The operators indicate that around 80% of new handset activations in Q113 were for

smartphones. This ties in with regulator FICORA's observations that there were 5.755 wireless data

subscribers at the end of 2012.



