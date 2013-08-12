"Finland Telecommunications Report Q3 2013" Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Finland Telecommunications Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The Finnish sector offers few opportunities for investors in traditional telecoms markets, such as mobile and fixed-line telephony and broadband access. In mobile, subscriber growth has stalled due to market saturation and although data usage is rising, it is not growing quickly enough to offset falling income from traditional services. The pay-TV market appears to be cushioning the broadband sector as customers increasingly turn to IPTV services but, as content can now be acquired from non-operator providers, the country's traditional service providers are struggling to monetise their offerings. This has not stopped regional player DNA from acquiring a mature satellite TV business; BMI sees this as a risky move, but one that could yet pay off given the increased scale it brings to DNA's converged services portfolio.
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Key Data
- Just 15,000 net customer additions were reported by the three major mobile network operators in Q113. Much of that growth was attributed to efforts to migrate low-value prepaid subscribers to postpaid services. The operators indicate that around 80% of new handset activations in Q113 were for smartphones. This ties in with regulator FICORA's observations that there were 5.755 wireless data subscribers at the end of 2012.
- FICORA also notes that there were 256,000 IPTV subscribers in Finland at the end of 2012, a y-o-y increase of around 10%. Despite the fact that consumers are increasingly favouring internet-based services for TV viewing, regional operator DNA remains focused on traditional pay-TV platforms. In Q213, it acquired Plus TV, a satellite TV business, which it hopes will make it the largest provider of pay-TV services in the country. DNA has since revealed that it is putting itself up for sale, with a number of high-profile private equity groups participating in the sale process.
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