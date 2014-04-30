Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Finmeccanica SpA : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Finmeccanica SpA : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Finmeccanica SpA"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Finmeccanica SpA" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Finmeccanica SpA"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Finmeccanica SpA (Finmeccanica) is an Italian conglomerate. The company specializes in design and manufacturing of helicopters, defense electronics, civil and military aircrafts, aerostructures, satellites, space infrastructures, and missiles. The group manufactures combat aircrafts, tactical airlifters and unmanned air vehicles for civil and military applications. It also produces training aircraft with related support services and provides aircraft modification and overhaul services. Finmeccanica is a leading player in the European aerospace and defense industry, with participation in biggest international programs through well-established alliances with European and American partners. Geographically, the group has spread operations across Italy, the UK, Rest of Europe, North America, and Rest of the world. Finmeccanica is headquartered in Rome, Italy.



Companies Mentioned



Finmeccanica SpA



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