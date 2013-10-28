Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Finmeccanica SpA : Alternative Energy - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Finmeccanica SpA : Alternative Energy - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Finmeccanica SpA"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Finmeccanica SpA" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Finmeccanica SpA"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Finmeccanica SpA (Finmeccanica) is a provider of global security and advanced technology systems. The company designs, develops and manufactures civil and military aircraft, helicopters, defense electronics and aero structures. It also designs and manufactures satellites, orbiting manned infrastructures, apart from providing space related services such as earth observation from space, and satellite navigation and communication (among others). It also offers land vehicles and land and sea weapon systems, missile systems, and underwater systems, which find application in the defense industry. Besides, it provides rolling stock, railway signaling systems and transport solutions. Finmeccanica is headquartered in Rome, Italy.



Companies Mentioned



Finmeccanica SpA



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