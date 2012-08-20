"Finnish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Finland to 2016" - New Market Report

Recently published research from Canadean, "Finnish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Finland to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Finnish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Finland to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Finnish foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Finnish foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Finland's business environment and landscape.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The global recession coupled with the European crisis has affected the foodservice industry in Finland. Rising food prices, the slowly declining unemployment rate and low consumer spending has stalled the growth in the foodservice sales.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Private consumption increased in the review period due to the steady increase in disposable income. The influx of foreign nationals as well as many international foodservice operators in the country has contributed to a slow but steady growth.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Key Features and Benefits
Market insight
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Finland.
Sector analysis
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Finland's foodservice market.
Industry data
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average prices, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.
Forecast data
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
Market conditions
This report will help you to assess the impact of the economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.
Key Market Issues
Global recession results in low consumer spending and public investment.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Burger-In Oy, Hemingway's Bar and Cafe Carrols (Foodservice), Restel Oy, S Group, Select Service Partner Finland Oy, Kamp Group Ltd
