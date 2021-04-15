Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) shares over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements regarding the proposed transaction were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On March 16, 2021, eToro Group Ltd, and FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) ("FinTech V") announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, FinTech Acquisition Corp. V will acquire eToro. through a reverse-merger, with eToro emerging as a publicly traded company. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) shareholders will retain ownership of only 2.4% of the combined company.



Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) closed on April 14, 2021, at $12.90 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.