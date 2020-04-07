Fintech Block-Chain Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are IBM, Microsoft, Ripple, Chain

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The application of fintech blockchain segment includes payments, clearing, and settlement, exchanges and remittances, smart contracts, identity management, compliance management/Know Your Customer (KYC), and others (cyber liability and content storage management).



In 2018, the global Fintech Block-chain market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



The global FintTech blockchain market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period between 2019 and 2025. The key factor behind this growth is the increasing cryptocurrency market cap and Initial Coin Offerings across the globe. Reducing overall cost of ownership, faster transaction, and increasing compatibility with financial industry ecosystem are also driving the demand in the FinTech blockchain market.



The fintech blockchain market could be categorized on the basis of middleware providers, application and solution providers, and infrastructure and protocols providers. Of these, the application and solution providers is projected to lead the market and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Rapid adoption of blockchain technology as a solution in various financial companies has provided a fillip to this market.



Segment by Key players:

- AWS

- IBM

- Microsoft

- Ripple

- Chain

- Earthport

- Bitfury

- BTL

- Oracle

- Digital Asset

- Circle

- Factom

- Alphapoint

- Coinbase



Segment by Type:

- Payments, clearing, and settlement

- Exchanges and remittance

- Smart contracts

- Identity management



Segment by Application:

- Cyber liability

- Content storage management



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Fintech Block-Chain Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Fintech Block-Chain Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Fintech Block-Chain Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Fintech Block-Chain Market Forecast

4.5.1. Fintech Block-Chain Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Fintech Block-Chain Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Fintech Block-Chain Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Fintech Block-Chain Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Fintech Block-Chain Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Fintech Block-Chain Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Fintech Block-Chain Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Fintech Block-Chain Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Fintech Block-Chain Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Fintech Block-Chain Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Fintech Block-Chain Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Fintech Block-Chain Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



