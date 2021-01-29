Fintech Blockchain Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Fintech blockchain Market from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Global FinTech blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 240.0 Million in 2017 to USD 6,320.5 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 79.2%.
The global Fintech blockchain industry is poised to witness substantial growth during the projected timeframe, demonstrating a robust CAGR. As per the latest research report published by Market Expertz, the global Fintech blockchain market development is majorly supported by a considerable rise in the demand for products and services offered by this industry. A detailed synopsis of the Fintech blockchain market valuation, revenue estimation, and market statistics is a key component of the report. Hence, the report aims to help readers gain viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Fintech blockchain market. It further draws attention to the vital business expansion strategies adopted by the leading market contenders to reinforce their global market positions.
Competitive Landscape
The report presents business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this Fintech blockchain market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.
Fintech blockchain Market segmentation by Top Manufacturers:
AWS (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Ripple (US), Chain (US), Earthport (UK), Bitfury (US), BTL Group (Canada), Oracle (US), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Circle (Ireland), Factom (US), AlphaPoint (US), Coinbase (US), Abra (US), Auxesis Group (India), BitPay (US), BlockCypher (US) and others
FinTech Blockchain Market By Application
Payments, clearing, and settlement
Exchanges and remittance
Smart contracts
Identity management
Compliance management/Know Your Customer (KYC)
Others (cyber liability and content storage management)
By Provider
Application and solution providers
Middleware providers
Infrastructure and protocols providers
By Organization Size
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large enterprises
FinTech Blockchain Market By Industry Vertical
Banking
Non-banking financial services
Insurance
By Region
North America
Europe
APAC
MEA
Latin America
Fintech blockchain Market Geographical Analysis:
The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Fintech blockchain market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Fintech blockchain market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Fintech blockchain market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.
Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:
Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region
Estimated increase in the consumption rate
Proposed growth of the market share of each region
Geographical contribution to market revenue
Expected growth rate of the regional markets
Key Highlights of the Global Fintech blockchain Market Report:
Location Quotients Analysis
Raw Material Sourcing Strategy
Product Mix Matrix
Supply chain optimization analysis
Patent Analysis
R&D Analysis
Carbon Footprint Analysis
Pre-commodity pricing volatility
Cost-Benefit Analysis
Regional demand estimation and forecast
Competitive Analysis
Vendor Management
Mergers & Acquisitions
Technological advancements
TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global Fintech blockchain Market
Chapter 1. Fintech blockchain MARKET SYNOPSIS
1.1. Fintech blockchain Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Fintech blockchain Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2027
Chapter 3. INDICATIVE METRICS
3.1. Macro Indicators
Chapter 4. Fintech blockchain MARKET SEGMENTATION & IMPACT ANALYSIS
4.1. Fintech blockchain Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.3. Price Trend Analysis
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1. Power Of Suppliers
4.5.2. Power Of Buyers
4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes
4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants
4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry
Continued....
