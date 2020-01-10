Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- FinTech Blockchain Industry



Global FinTech Blockchain market is accounted for $231.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $34105.1 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 74.2%. Factors such as increasing crypto currency market cap, huge demand of blockchain technology for payments, smart contracts, and digital identities are some key factors propelling the market growth. However, uncertain regulatory standards and frameworks, shortage of applications and use cases are restricting the market growth.



FinTech Blockchain is ideal for technology and banking professionals who wish to differentiate themselves. Block chains provides users and companies in Fintech a decentralized network to share secure information, and provide the unalterable transfer of data. With the invention of Smart Contracts, block chains can ensure the obligations of both parties are met before a transaction or agreement is completed.



By provider, application and solution providers segment held significant growth for FinTech Blockchain market during the forecast period due to adoption of technologically developed blockchain solutions in financial companies. Based on Organization size, large enterprises segment is expected to lead the market as these solutions provide overall reduced infrastructure cost and improve customer loyalty. By Geography, Asia Pacific has witnessed significant growth during the forecast period owing to adoption of blockchain applications and rising in the overall investments in the blockchain technology solutions to change processes in the financial services industries in this region.



Some of the key players in FinTech Blockchain market are Microsoft, Chain, Oracle, Auxesis Group, Recordskeeper, Earthport, Factom, Bitfury, Guardtime, Applied Blockchain, Alpha point, Digital, Asset Holdings, Abra , IBM and Ripple.



Organization sizes Covered:

- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

- Large Enterprises



Providers Covered:

- Middleware Providers

- Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

- Application and Solution Providers



Applications Covered:

- Exchanges and Remittance

- Identity Management

- Compliance management

- Smart contract

- Payments, Clearing, and Settlement

- Other Applications



End Users Covered:

- Insurance

- Banking

- Non-Banking Financial Services



Regions Covered:

- North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Microsoft

11.2 Chain

11.3 Oracle

11.4 Auxesis Group

11.5 Recordskeeper

11.6 Earthport

11.7 Factom

11.8 Bitfury

11.9 Guardtime

11.10 Applied Blockchain

11.11 Alphapoint

11.12 Digital Asset Holdings

11.13 Abra

11.11 IBM

11.15 Ripple



