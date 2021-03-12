FinTech Careers in the UK During 2021

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- As a whole, the demand of FinTech and technology talent throughout 2020 was steady. While the year was certainly tougher than usual for many businesses, it appeared that most agreed that falling behind on the execution of key technology agendas would only make life more difficult in the long run. Medium and High Frequency Trading firms – often renowned for thriving off instability – accelerated technology hiring to ensure they capitalised on growth opportunities. This was also the case for many FinTech companies and consumer groups in the digital banking sphere. With the post-Brexit hiring landscape well underway, FinTech has been marked for further expansion throughout the UK, which impressively, already has more FinTech unicorns (a startup with a valuation over $1 billion) than the rest of Europe. With this in mind, it's set to be a very busy year in London when it comes to sourcing, recruiting and hiring top-talent within this space. With a shortage of talent within the UK finance realm, the demand for high-calibre professionals is due to spill over into the European and global talent market. As the leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services throughout the UK and Europe, Selby Jennings are acutely aware of this increase in the demand for business-critical talent, and are therefore perfectly placed when it comes to hiring the ideal people for career defining roles.



Opportunities in the financial services industry in the UK span the country from London to Birmingham and Manchester. In addition to leading FinTech roles, positions are also available in a number of sectors including: investment management jobs, financial recruitment jobs, risk management, commodities jobs, insurance jobs, quantitative analytics and investor relations. Selby Jennings provides security with their intelligent hiring decisions and over a decade's worth of experience and expertise. The firm gravitate towards the talent pool of financial services professionals to provide them with career growth opportunities which will further their ambitions.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



