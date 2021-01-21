Fintech Careers in the US – 2021 Marks Enormous Growth Potential

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- 2020 triggered a national emergency in the US which saw the majority of companies trying to adapt and find new and unique ways to survive. The results were nothing short of inspirational; reinventing business models, accommodating work-from-home employees, redesigning supply chain methodologies, and much more. Information published by SIFMA, the voice of the U.S. securities industry, indicates that the pandemic transformed the role of fintech providers, and increased the need to mutualize. Commercial and investment banks strongly backed this suggestion with 70% of respondents stating that fintech providers' ability to offer innovative uses of next-generation technology has become even more important.



Key takeaways from the publication suggest that even though financial firms were adapting to change prior to the pandemic, the crisis has further accelerated the pace at which they must flourish. As a leading financial recruitment agency in the US Selby Jennings is poised to facilitate and accelerate this impact.



For firms that wish to remain relevant in the post-pandemic landscape demand for finance talent remains high across the fintech recruitment industry. Opportunities can be seen throughout America in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, and Los Angeles. Due to their large-scale US presence, Selby Jennings is able to partner with both leading organizations and venture-backed start-ups to onboard the best talent there is. The firm's consultants have an in-depth knowledge of the industry and the know-how when it comes to connecting talented professionals and industry-leading companies on a global scale. As part of the multi-award-winning group Phaidon International, Selby Jennings is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organizations and offers a Preferred Partnership Programme.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Career defining roles in finance technology, such as senior and lead software engineers are available now.



