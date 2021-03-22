Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title FinTech Investment Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global FinTech Investment market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the FinTech Investment Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



FinTech Investment Market Definition:

Fintech is the shortened version of the phrase Financial Technology, which is now used to describe businesses that offer financial services using software and modern technology. Some fintech developments have improved traditional services, for example mobile banking apps, while other have revolutionised services such as pay per mile car insurance or created new. Fintech has been one of the fastest growing sectors, with investment growing, new start-ups and investors putting money into incubators and accelerators for innovative small fintech companies. New innovations have challenged the traditional way of doing things in financial services, including peer-to-peer lending means there is now an alternative to borrowing from the bank and mobile-only stock trading apps charging no fees.



Major Players in This Report Include,

ZhongAn (China), Wealthfront (United States), Funding Circle (United Kingdom), Kreditech (Germany), Avant (United States), Atom Bank (United Kingdom), Klarna (Sweden), OurCrowd (Israel), Wecash (China), H2 Ventures (Australia) and KPMG (Netherlands)



What's Trending in Market:

Growing Popularity of Blockchain



Restraints:

Privacy and security concerns May Hamper the Growth of the Market



Market Growth Drivers:

Increased Adoption of Mobile & Digital Channels

Reduced Asymmetry of Information between Small & Large Financial Institutions and Investors

Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Further Propelling the Growth



The Global FinTech Investment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (P2P lending, Online acquiring and mobile wallets, Personal finance management or private financial planning, MSME services, MPOS, MobileFirst banking, Bitcoin, Crowdfunding, Others), Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Industry (Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance, Real Estate, Others)



FinTech Investment the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, FinTech Investment Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



