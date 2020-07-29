FinTech Investment Market Next Big Thing : ZhongAn, Wealthfront, Funding Circle

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Fintech is the shortened version of the phrase Financial Technology, which is now used to describe businesses that offer financial services using software and modern technology. Some fintech developments have improved traditional services, for example mobile banking apps, while other have revolutionised services such as pay per mile car insurance or created new. Fintech has been one of the fastest growing sectors, with investment growing, new start-ups and investors putting money into incubators and accelerators for innovative small fintech companies. New innovations have challenged the traditional way of doing things in financial services, including peer-to-peer lending means there is now an alternative to borrowing from the bank and mobile-only stock trading apps charging no fees.



Global FinTech Investment Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

ZhongAn (China), Wealthfront (United States), Funding Circle (United Kingdom), Kreditech (Germany), Avant (United States), Atom Bank (United Kingdom), Klarna (Sweden), OurCrowd (Israel), Wecash (China), H2 Ventures (Australia) and KPMG (Netherlands)



Market Trend

- Growing Popularity of Blockchain



Market Drivers

- Increased Adoption of Mobile & Digital Channels

- Reduced Asymmetry of Information between Small & Large Financial Institutions and Investors

- Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Further Propelling the Growth



Opportunities

- The Rising Rapid Demand from the Developing Countries Such as India



Restraints

- Privacy and security concerns May Hamper the Growth of the Market



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global FinTech Investment market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The FinTech Investment market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The Global FinTech Investment is segmented by Type (P2P lending, Online acquiring and mobile wallets, Personal finance management or private financial planning, MSME services, MPOS, MobileFirst banking, Bitcoin, Crowdfunding, Others), Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Industry (Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance, Real Estate, Others)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global FinTech Investment market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in FinTech Investment Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global FinTech Investment Market

The report highlights FinTech Investment market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in FinTech Investment, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Global FinTech Investment Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global FinTech Investment Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets FinTech Investment Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



