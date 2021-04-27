Fintech Jobs Across Hong Kong - 2021

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- There is no doubt that 2020 was a challenging year for the financial services sector in Hong Kong. Like many other jurisdictions the region was hard hit by the pandemic. However, there are now plenty of green shoots of recovery across the industry and specialisms such as fintech jobs have continued to thrive even through pandemic conditions. Many positive signs exist for 2021. For example, Chinese intentions to open the domestic Chinese financial services sector to foreign investment have been made clear by the wholly foreign-owned enterprise rules (WFOE), which will enable foreign investors to tap into growing investor demand. The Wealth Plan from the People's Bank of China is another clear sign of recovery in the region and is especially promising for Hong Kong. Innovative banking is also gaining ground in Hong Kong, from fintech jobs to virtual banks and there have even been record trading volumes in many of the world' largest banks, all indicating a promising 2021 to come.



Talent remains a critical challenge for the financial services industry in 2021, especially given the fluctuating demand across the sector and the complex conditions that 2021 is likely to bring. The past 12 months has created a great deal of change in recruitment and a new level of operational and hiring risk. The banking and financial services sector in Hong Kong - and beyond - has weathered a storm but not since the financial crisis of 2008 has it been so affected by global events. Selby Jennings has an extensive range of resources to support recovery across the sector, providing support in fintech jobs as well as other key areas such as private wealth management, investment management, sales and trading and quantitative research and trading. Located across 12 offices worldwide, Selby Jennings combines a global reputation in banking and fintech jobs with extensive local experience in Hong Kong. The firm delivers permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions tailored to the specific needs of this dynamic industry.



Selby Jennings consultants are passionate and innovative, trained on an ongoing basis and supported by best-in-class technology and strategies. With a history that extends back over 15 years the firm is a banking and financial services specialist in Asia and there are opportunities available through Selby Jennings HK in locations across the Hong Kong region. The firm also has the advantage of global reach and as part of the award winning Phaidon International group the team is now a go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds world-leading companies. Many exciting opportunities can currently be accessed via Selby Jennings in Hong Kong, including Risk Officer [Foreign Brokerage], Trust Administration Officer, AVP [Credit Risk], AD Transaction Monitoring [Private Bank], Institutional Equity Sales and Quantitative Risk Analyst [Fund of Funds]. The firm supports individuals looking to make a career-defining next move, as well as organisations with an eye on future development and growth.



"The pandemic has created many challenges for the recruitment sector, in particular with respect to integrating a more remote way of working and hiring. This has required innovative and resourceful problem solving from our team and a clear commitment to ensuring that clients and candidates remain supported whatever the future holds," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "we are incredibly proud of the versatility and positivity of our people and the way they have continued to focus on virtually securing and retaining talent for clients on an international scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.