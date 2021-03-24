Fintech Jobs in Switzerland

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- Fintech jobs are at the heart of innovation in the financial services sector. This has been particularly important during the COVID-19 crisis and the green shoots of recovery that are just beginning to show. The 2021 Banking and Capital Markets Outlook report from Deloitte polled industry leaders on the recovery efforts of their businesses and how the lessons that have been learned over the past year could be a catalyst for a new approach going forward. Fintech appears multiple times in the report as an inspiration for the traditional financial services sector, for example when it comes to leveraging customer data and analytics to deliver ultra-personalised services to customers and engage consumers in more creative ways. The report predicts considerable expansion for fintechs in the year ahead, particularly across international borders, with many more established fintechs seeking out a banking licence. There is also a great deal of M&A activity forecasted in and around the fintech sector due to its appeal as being a hub of digital pioneers. So, for those seeking fintech jobs this is an exciting time to be a part of the industry.



Selby Jennings works with organisations across the financial services sector in Switzerland and beyond. The firm has a broad international network of offices and a substantial staff working on a global basis to service a broad spectrum of organisations. This includes agile start-ups in the fintech sector as well as global names in banking and financial services. The agency's talented team of consultants are trained to provide specialist advice that covers a range of niche areas within banking and financial services, including private wealth management, quantitative research and trading, risk management and corporate and investment banking. The team works to design a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that are tailored to the individual needs of the business. As a leading specialist in financial services, with a history that stretches back to 2004, Selby Jennings has an in-depth knowledge of the way this complex and fast-moving sector operates. It's this, combined with a commitment to nurturing networks and connections for the mutual benefit of clients and candidates, that makes the firm such a crucial recruitment partner. Consultants are trained to help identify the most beneficial bespoke recruitment strategies and to use the most up to date technology to create recruitment-driven competitive advantages for clients.



Selby Jennings operates in cities across Switzerland with a reach that extends to major hubs, such as Zurich, Chur and Geneva, Bern, Lucerne - and beyond. The firm has spent many years creating a database of talented candidates and an extensive network of contacts that reach into many different areas of the banking and financial services sector, including fintech jobs. With a true global reach and extensive, proven experience it's no surprise that Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice to more than 70 world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International Group. Some of the roles that are available via Selby Jennings include: Valuations Actuary, Business Intelligence Developer, Data Engineer, Compliance Officer, Network Operations Engineer, Lead Data Engineer, Director [Model Risk], Senior Data Engineer, Private Equity Associate, Operations Analyst, Real Estate Business Development [VP] and External Wholesaler. A huge wealth of opportunity exists for individuals who are looking to take bold next steps in their careers, as well as businesses who are keen to find talented people to help expand their reach.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings CH

Selby Jennings CH was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.