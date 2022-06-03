Fintech Lending Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, and Forecast 2028 Top Key Players Atom Bank, Lending Club, Prosper, Upstart, Enova, Avant, Funding Circle, OnDeck, Zopa, October

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2022 -- The global Fintech Lending Market size is estimated to be worth US$ 438200 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1098410 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The global market's overall size, market share values, recent developments and potential opportunities, sales and competitive landscape analysis, anticipated product launches, technological innovations, revenue and trade regulation analysis, and other topics are covered in the Fintech Lending market research report. The research also looks at the major players in the global market, including company biographies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Types, applications, end-uses, and geographies make up the market. Its purpose is to estimate the worldwide market's current size and growth potential in a range of sectors, including applications and representation. The market segmentation study in this report will help industry participants focus on the fastest expanding categories.



- Ant Group

- JD Digits

- GrabFinance

- Du Xiaoman Finance

- SoFi

- Atom Bank

- Lending Club

- Prosper

- Upstart

- Enova

- Avant

- Funding Circle

- OnDeck



Research Methodology



The market estimations and predictions in the Fintech Lending market research report are based on thorough multi-level research, primary interviews, and in-house expert opinions. These market forecasts and estimates are based on an examination of the impact of various political, social, and economic factors, as well as current market scenarios, on market growth.



Market Segmentation



Segment by Type



- P2P Business Lending

- P2P Consumer Lending



Segment by Application



- Private Lending

- Company Lending



An in-depth research of important areas and nations is conducted to guarantee that the precise parameters of the Fintech Lending market's footprint and sales demographics are fully documented, allowing our users to make the most of this data. The research looks at how the worldwide market is changing across industries and geographies. This regional study aids decision-making and expansion for business leaders.



Competitive Outlook



A company-by-company assessment of market competition is included in our Fintech Lending market competitive landscape analysis, which includes an overview, business description, product portfolio, critical financials, and so on. Market likely scenarios, a PEST analysis, a Porter's Five Forces analysis, a supply-chain analysis, and market expansion strategies are all included in the report. This research report is divided into multiple volumes, each of which provides fundamental industry opinions, emerging and high-growth parts of the worldwide market, high-growth reinsurance, and a global market share analysis of key players, as well as corporate profiles.



Reasons to Buy this Fintech Lending Market Report



- The study includes a comprehensive evaluation of the global market. The report includes in-depth qualitative research, validated data from reputable sources, and market size predictions. The prediction is based on a well-established research method.

- A mix of primary and secondary sources were used to compile the report. The primary research consists of interviews, surveys, and observation of well-known industry figures.

- The research employs multi-level research methodologies to conduct an in-depth market study. The study also looks into Covid-19's commercial implications.



Table of content:



1 Market Overview of Fintech Lending

1.1 Fintech Lending Market Overview

1.2 Global Fintech Lending Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Global Fintech Lending Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

1.4 Global Fintech Lending Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

1.5 Global Fintech Lending Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

1.6 Key Regions, Fintech Lending Market Size (2017-2028)



2 Fintech Lending Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Fintech Lending Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fintech Lending Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Fintech Lending Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

2.4 P2P Business Lending

2.5 P2P Consumer Lending

2.6 Others



3 Fintech Lending Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Fintech Lending Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Fintech Lending Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Fintech Lending Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

3.4 Private Lending

3.5 Company Lending

3.6 Others



4 Fintech Lending Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Fintech Lending Market Size by Players (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fintech Lending as of 2021)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Fintech Lending Market

4.4 Global Top Players Fintech Lending Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Fintech Lending Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status



5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Ant Group

5.1.1 Ant Group Profile

5.1.5 Ant Group Recent Developments

5.2 JD Digits

5.2.1 JD Digits Profile

5.2.2 JD Digits Main Business

5.3 GrabFinance



