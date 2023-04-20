NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Fintech Lending Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Fintech Lending market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are LendingClub (United States), Credit Suisse (Switzerland), Square (United States), Kabbage(United States), Stripe(United States), Credit Karma(United States), AuxmoneyGmbH (Germany), Funding Circle (United Kingdom), Lufax (China), SoFi (United States).



Fintech is the application of technology to financial services offerings in order to improve their usability and delivery to customers. It operates primarily by unbundling such organizations' offerings and generating new markets for them. A financial technology business (also known as fintech) offers an online platform that connects loan applicants with investors directly as an alternative to traditional funding. Fintech lenders use cutting-edge financial technology to streamline the historically inefficient and opaque loan process.FinTech companies provide technology to improve financial services. They integrate sophisticated technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data science with traditional financial services to make them safer, faster, and more efficient. Fintech firms are working to innovate in every aspect of finance, from payments to credit and stock trading. Fintech is mostly used in the banking industry for remote access to bank accounts via mobile devices, neo banks, cryptocurrency and block chain, investments and savings, stock market trading, payments, insurance, and lending.



Opportunities:

- Favorable government regulations for digital lending



Influencing Market Trend

- A rise in the adoption of blockchain and AI-based digital lending platforms



Market Drivers

- Rise in usage of smartphones for banking applications

- Adoption of digital channels to improve customer experience



Challenges:

- High dependence on traditional lending methods



Analysis by Type (Digital Payments, Personal Finance, Alternative Lending, Alternative Financing), Application (Private Lending, Company Lending), End-User Industry (BFSI, Retail & e-commerce, Healthcare & Life Science, IT & Telecom, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



The regional analysis of Global Fintech Lending Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



