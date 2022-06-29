Fintech Talent in High Demand as Vacancies Grow 182%

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2022 -- New research has identified that vacancies for fintech talent are on the rise since the pandemic began to wind down, with a wealth of opportunities for those in fintech jobs. In fact, there has been a spike in vacancies of 182%, which means that the fintech talent market is outperforming the broader market by three times. One of the key challenges for many organisations is going to be finding the right talent to fill these positions, as there are major shortages across the tech sector today. Experts predict that the rate of expansion of the fintech market going forward will depend, to a certain extent, on how able enterprises are to find the right people to help their organisation to grow. Adoption of fintech products continues to expand exponentially, while the tech labor market remains tight, so there are major challenges ahead for the firms that are involved in this market.



As a fintech recruiter with extensive global expertise, Selby Jennings is a go-to for businesses in this industry keen to find the best and brightest talent. The firm has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, which enables it to help make key connections happen for firms that are struggling to recruit. As a result, Selby Jennings has worked with a very wide range of different businesses over the years, from innovative startups to international institutions. Selby Jennings is a fintech recruiter with a long, rich history as a leading specialist in banking and financial services. The firm was established in 2004 and has gone on to develop many different areas of expertise, as a fintech recruiter as well as a specialist in hiring for many other vital fields including quantitative research and trading, legal and compliance, risk management, investment management and sales and trading. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions it's always possible for the firm to create hiring options for every recruitment need.



Selby Jennings operates as a fintech recruiter on a global level. The firm has established a presence in Asia Pacific as a leading specialist in this field - and the team in Hong Kong is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. In addition, Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In a fast-moving field like fintech, any recruiter needs to be able to field talented people who have a deep insight into how this industry operates. That's why the firm has invested heavily in its own team, especially over the past couple of years. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a fintech recruiter with a broad expertise in all areas of banking and financial services, Selby Jennings is able to offer many roles today including Export Sales Manager, TMT Analyst and LNG Market Analyst.



"2021 has been a welcome respite from the upheaval caused by social unrest followed closely by the global pandemic," commented Abimanu Jeyakumar, Head of Selby Jennings, North Asia. "This year across the region we have seen banks reach record trading revenues. 2021 showed the resilience and importance of the financial services industry across North Asia and we have incredibly positive sentiments when looking at ahead for 2022."



To find out more information about fintech recruiter in Hong Kong visit https://www.selbyjennings.hk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +852 3008 1901.



For more information about Selby Jennings HK services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.hk.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.