The global fire detection equipment market reached a value of nearly $22.6 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.13% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% to nearly $27.8 billion by 2023.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, United Technologies, Siemens, Halma , Gentex , Robert Bosch, Hochiki , Securiton AG and Encore Fire Protection.



Industry News:



In June 2019, Halma acquired the Ampac Group for $135 million. Ampac Group is a Australian based fire and evacuation systems supplier in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Through the acquisition, Halma aims to expand its current fire detection portfolio and to strengthen its market hold on other geographies as well.



The fire detection equipment market consists of sales of fire detection equipment used to warn people when the presence of fire is detected. Fire detection equipment reduces the damage caused by fire by generating warning signals (including audio or visual signals) in case of fire. Detection of fire is done by detecting the smoke, heat or flames. However, this equipment does not intervene in the fire suppression.



The fire detection equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fire detection equipment market in 2019.



The fire detection equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product type into flame detectors, smoke detectors, heat detectors. It is also segmented by end-user into commercial, industrial, residential, transport, others. It is also segmented by end-use industry into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), hospitality & travel, healthcare, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, retail, mining, oil and gas, others.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the Fire Detection Equipment market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Fire Detection Equipment in these regions, from 2015 to 2022(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Fire Detection Equipment market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Fire Detection Equipment market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Fire Detection Equipment on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Fire Detection Equipment Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Fire Detection Equipment Market.



