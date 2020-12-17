Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2020 -- Fire Insurance Market Report from AMA Researchhighlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



The fire insurance policy covers financial losses caused by damage to property by fires. Most fire insurance policies also include cover for the destruction caused by lightning and explosions of boilers or gas used for home purposes. On payment of an additional premium, fire insurers are usually prepared to widen the cover to include such special perils as those arising from various weather-related or man-made causes. The purchase of fire insurance in addition to homeowners or property insurance helps to insure the cost of replacement, repair, or rebuilding of property, above the limit set by the property insurance policy. Fire insurance policies normally contain general exclusions, such as war, nuclear risks, and similar risks.

Market Drivers

- Increasing Need for Financial Safety in case of Bigger Uncertainty

- Growing Property related Casualties



Market Trend

- Rising Internet Penetration has Increased Awareness about Insurance Products

- Heavy Investment in Data Science for managing Consumer Data



Restraints

- Limited Financial Coverage might hinder the Market Growth

- Sudden Increments in Premium



Opportunities

- Enhancing Privacy and Security through Advancing Technology

- Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and IoT for Improving Customer Relations



Challenges

- Inflation in a Developed Economy might slow down the Market

- New Entrants from Different Sectors



The Fire Insurance is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Valued Policy, Specific Policy, Average Policy, Floating Policy, Comprehensive Policy, Replacement Policy, Others), End User (Homeowners, Enterprises (SMEs and Large Enterprises))

