Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Nippon Life Insurance (Japan), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Cardinal Health (United States), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Munich Re Group (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland), Prudential (United States), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), MetLife (United States), Allstate (United States), Aegon (Netherlands)



Advance Market Analytics released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Fire Insurance Market



Fire Insurance Overview:

The fire insurance policy covers financial losses caused by damage to property by fires. Most fire insurance policies also include cover for the destruction caused by lightning and explosions of boilers or gas used for home purposes. On payment of an additional premium, fire insurers are usually prepared to widen the cover to include such special perils as those arising from various weather-related or man-made causes. The purchase of fire insurance in addition to homeowners or property insurance helps to insure the cost of replacement, repair, or rebuilding of property, above the limit set by the property insurance policy. Fire insurance policies normally contain general exclusions, such as war, nuclear risks, and similar risks.



The Fire Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Valued Policy, Specific Policy, Average Policy, Floating Policy, Comprehensive Policy, Replacement Policy, Others), End User (Homeowners, Enterprises (SMEs and Large Enterprises))



Market Trend

- Rising Internet Penetration has Increased Awareness about Insurance Products

- Heavy Investment in Data Science for managing Consumer Data

-



Market Drivers

- Increasing Need for Financial Safety in case of Bigger Uncertainty

- Growing Property related Casualties

-



Market Challenges

- Inflation in a Developed Economy might slow down the Market

- New Entrants from Different Sectors

-



Global Fire Insurance the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Fire Insurance Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.



Geographically Global Fire Insurance markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Fire Insurance markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



On June 18, 2019 - Generali finalized the completion of the transaction with German Group Union Asset Management Holding AG to acquire Union Investment TFI S.A. in Poland. Generali has received the required approvals from all relevant regulatory bodies and competition authorities.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Fire Insurance Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



