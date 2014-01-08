Fire Protection Systems (Components & Services) Market Expected to Reach $66.56 Billion and Grow at a CAGR of 13.9% by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- The report “Fire Protection Systems Market: Fire Alarm, Sensor, RFID, Control Panel, Interface, Modeling and Simulation Software, Public Alerts and Warning, Emergency Lighting, Secure Communication, Managed Service - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018) ” provides a comprehensive market and forecast analysis of the overall market, segmented by components, services, regions and verticals. The report covers all the major sub-segments of the fire protection systems market and provides the quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis and insights) for those segments. This comprehensive coverage of the fire protection systems market provides important inputs, such as drivers, restraints and opportunities in this market, profiles the major players in this market, maps the competitive landscape and provides the overall perspective on the fire protection systems market in the various verticals and regions.



Browse 90 market data tables and 28 figures spread through 180 pages and in-depth TOC on “Fire Protection Systems Market”

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Fire Protection Systems market has gained traction in the recent years owing to the recent rise in accidents and the loss of assets, due to fire hazards. Alongside, demand for a comprehensive solution in fire protection is rising, leading to an increase in the global spending for fire protection systems. Technologies, such as human machine interface solutions, smart building, and wireless sensory networks, are making their launch in the fire protection systems market. New advanced sensors have been developed to give accurate data to the control units. Intelligent sensors have networking capabilities, wherein a group of sensors and detectors can communicate easily through control units, leading to more efficiency in the systems. Distant users can access these intelligent sensors by connecting through LAN/WAN networks.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the fire protection systems market by type of fire detection components: Sensors and Detectors, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID); by type of fire management components: Control Panels, and Interfaces; by type of fire analysis components: Fire Mapping and Analysis Software, and Fire Modeling and Simulation Software; by type of fire response components: Emergency Lighting, Voice Evacuation and Public Alerts, Secure Communication, and Fire Alarm Devices; by type of services: Engineering Services, Installation and Design, Service and Maintenance, and Managed Services; by verticals: Academia and Institutional, BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Energy and Power, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas and Mining, and Transportation and Logistics; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the fire protection systems market to grow from $34.74 billion in 2013 to $66.56 billion in 2018. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during the forecast period.



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