New Construction research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The recent rise in accidents and the loss of assets, due to fire hazards, is driving the increase in demand for fire protection systems globally. Alongside, demand for a comprehensive solution in fire protection is rising, leading to an increase in the global spending for fire protection systems. This surge of fire protection systems is accompanied by advancements in technologies used for detection, alarming, sensing, and monitoring during fire hazards. Enterprises are offerings services, such as planning and system design, installation and project management, system integration, maintenance, and managed services.
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Verticals, such as oil, gas, mining and transportation, have gained increased traction in fire protection systems market, while other verticals such as government, healthcare, manufacturing, academia, and institutional are gearing up. Fire protection systems market has opportunities in enhanced human machine interface solutions, seamless intelligent building applications, and wireless sensory networks.
Companies, such as Tyco, Bosch Security Systems, Halma plc, Honeywell, and United Technologies Corporation (UTC), provide fire protection systems. This research report provides an overview, market study and segmentation based on various technologies, applications, regions, and verticals for fire protection systems market. Furthermore, the report gives detailed analysis on global trends and forecasts, competitive landscape, and analysis on VC and M&A related to fire protection systems market.
The market research report categorizes the global fire protection systems market on the basis of components, services, verticals and regions. It also forecasts volumes, revenues and analyzes trends in each of the submarkets:
On the basis of Fire Detection Components:
The market is segmented on the basis of fire detection components, such as Sensors and Detectors and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID).
On the basis of Fire Management Components:
The market is segmented on the basis of fire management components, such as Control Panels and Interfaces.
On the basis of Fire Analysis Components:
The market is segmented on the basis of fire analysis components, such as Fire Mapping and Analysis Software and Fire Modeling and Simulation Software.
On the basis of Fire Response Components:
The market is segmented on the basis of fire response components, such as Emergency Lighting, Voice Evacuation and Public Alerts, Secure Communication and Fire Alarm Devices.
On the basis of services:
The market is segmented on the basis of services, such as Engineering Services, Installation and Design, Service and Maintenance, Managed Services and other Services.
On the basis of verticals:
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