Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- The hours following a fire are crucial to salvaging smoke damaged materials, as well as materials that risk adverse reactions due to heat and chemical exposure. Immediate treatment with chemicals can prevent adverse reactions to fire induced chemical interactions and smoke. ServiceMaster response teams are on standby at all times to offer an immediate and safe response to preserve smoke and chemical affected materials. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s provides fire and smoke damage restoration for all of South Florida including large scale commercial properties.



ServiceMaster by Glenn’s is available for immediate response in the wake of any size fire, including major fires in commercial locations. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s utilizes a network of teams equipped with the chemical technology necessary to perform immediate fire remediation. For large scale retail commercial properties, this can literally be thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars in materials salvaged before smoke or chemical damage becomes permanent. ServiceMaster offers this professional and high tech fire remediation service to any business in need across the Treasure Coast.



About ServiceMaster by Glenn's

ServiceMaster by Glenn’s has offered complete flood and mold restoration and fire remediation to all of South Florida for over 33 years. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s offers these services in combination, or separate from, large loss recovery services. The ServiceMaster network is ready and available to provide remediation services any time, day or night. ServiceMaster is a Six Sigma company and one of the few companies on the Treasure Coast that is state certified to provide mold remediation after a disaster.



For more information on ServiceMaster by Glenn’s click here: http://www.waterdamagespecialists.com/



ServiceMaster by Glenn's

Phone: 877-567-4435

Emergency Phone: 772-567-4435