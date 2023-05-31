Fire Resistant Fabrics Market - Growth Driver & Opportunities by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2023 -- The report "Fire Resistant Fabrics Market by Type (Treated (FR Cotton and FR Viscose), Inherent (Aramid and PBI)), Application (Apparel, Non-apparel), End Use industry (Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation) - Global Forecasts to 2026", is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% from USD 3.2 billion in 2021.



The market for fire-resistant fabrics is largely driven by the stringent regulations and standardization pertaining to safety at the workplace. The increased demand from industries such as chemicals, construction, and oil & gas is one of the major reasons driving the global fire-resistant fabrics market. However, the lack of safety compliance in developing regions is one of the major restraints in this market. Europe is the largest fire-resistant fabrics market, followed by North America. However, APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Steady economic development and growing demand from end-use industries in developing countries, such as China and India, are driving the market.



Treated is the largest type of fire-resistant fabrics market.

Treated fire-resistant fabrics accounted for the largest share of the overall fire-resistant fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2020. These fabrics do not possess fire resistance in their chemical structure. They are made fire resistant with the help of various chemicals. Fabrics are treated with chemical additives to provide fire resistance to that particular fiber. When exposed to fire, these fabrics rely on chemical reaction to extinguish the fire. There may be a possibility of the fire resistance property of the treated fabric getting washed out through use or laundering.



Apparel is estimated to be the largest application of the fire-resistant fabrics market during the forecast period.

The apparel application accounted for the largest share in terms of value, of the overall fire-resistant fabrics market in 2020. Fire-resistant fabrics in the apparel application are used for the production of protective clothing that offer protection from direct exposure to fire, explosion, or arc fire. The major function of fire-resistant fabric in apparel is to offer resistance to burning without melting while providing comfort and flexibility to the wearer. Industrial protective clothing and defense & public safety services (law enforcement, firefighting) are the key applications for apparel fire-resistant fabrics.



APAC is estimated to be the largest market for fire-resistant fabrics during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest market for fire-resistant fabrics, followed by North America and Europe. Fire-resistant fabric manufacturers are targeting this region as it is the strongest regional market for various end-use industries, such as industrial protective clothing, defense & public safety services, and transport among others. The advantage of shifting production to the Asian region is that the cost of production is low here. Also, it is easier to serve the local emerging market. The lack of safety compliance in the industrial sector and limited use of fire-resistant fabrics in the military sector are the restraints for the market in APAC.



The key market players profiled in the report include as E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), PBI Performance Products Inc. (U.S.), Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), Westex by Milliken (U.S.), Gun EI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Lenzing Ag (Austria), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), W. L. Gore Associates Inc. (U.S.), among others.