Firecoresoft Sincerely Present Users with the Brand New Free Video Downloader

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- In reward of users' support, Firecoresoft recently developed a brand new powerful video downloader for both Windows and Mac OS, and present it to all users totally free of charge.



In reward of users' support, Firecoresoft recently developed a brand new powerful video downloader called Firecoresoft LoveV Downloader and present it to all users for free. As is known to all, not all video-sharing websites provide audiences the downloading option and thus, most people have troubles in saving favorite videos for offline enjoyment. To meet this need, Firecoresoft specially developed the powerful yet easy-to-use free video downloader mentioned above to help users download videos from most popular video-sharing sites incuding YouTube, Vimeo, Metacafe and more within a few clicks. Most importantly, this professional Firecoresoft LoveV Downloader is totally free of charge! Now you can like our facebook page to get Free Firecoresoft video downloader.



Firecoresoft LoveV Downloader does a great job in downloading any video from 13 most popular video-sharing sites. It can automatically detect the videos playing on the websites by web browsers such as IE/Firefox/Chrome and it help users fast download the videos by simple copy-and-paste the URLs into the program. In addition, users are able to customize the video quality, resolution and output path, etc. freely. Furthermore, there will be no commercial ads popping up while downloading. Particularly developed for Mac users, the free video downloader for Mac (OS X 10.6 and later) is also available.



Firecoresoft Free Video Downloader Key Features



- Fully compatible with Windows 8 and Mac OS X 10.8

- Support downloading all video formats provided

- Work with 13 most popular Video-sharing Websites like YouTube and Vimeo

- Batch downloading for saving time

- One-click fast downloading mode available

- Allow customizing downloaded video format, quality, resolution, output path, etc.



More info about free video downloader and free video downloader for Mac.



About Firecoresoft Studio

Firecoresoft Studio is formed by energetic, young but experienced coworkers, expert in developing the best multimedia software. Currently, Firecoresoft mainly provides professional video solutions, Flash SWF solutions, DVD solutions and data recovering solutions, etc. With joint effort of Firecoresoft's excellent R&D center, they have extended global business and all their products with perfect features have already gained great reputation among customers worldwide.



For Media Contact:

E-mail: support@firecoresoft.com

Website: http://www.firecoresoft.com