FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares over potential securities laws violations by FireEye and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) concerning whether a series of statements by FireEye Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



FireEye Inc went public in September 2013.



On February 11, 2014, FireEye Inc reported its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2013. FireEye Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $83.32 million in 2011 to $161.55 million in 2013 and that its respective Net Loss increased from $35.76 million to $120.64 million.



Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) rose to $95.63 per share on March 5, 2014.



Then on March 7, 2014, the Company raised over $450 million in a secondary offering, selling shares at $82.00.



Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) declined from over $95 per share since early March 2014 to as low as $27.15 per share on May 8, 2014.



Those who purchased shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com