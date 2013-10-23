Fireflies: Bold New Book by Acclaimed Illustrator, Alberta Hutchinson, Stunningly Illustrates 253 Poems by Rabindranath Tagore.

Gilbertsville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Among many of his accolades, Rabindranath Tagore is perhaps best known as the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. With an abundance of poems, novels, short stories, dramas, paintings, drawings, and music to his name – Tagore has become synonymous with philosophical, political and spiritual elevation.



Celebrating 253 of his empowering one-sentence Fireflies poems, Alberta Hutchinson’s new book adds further allure to Tagore’s work by providing bold illustrations for each.



“This ‘Fireflies’ collection of Tagore’s inspired words is a treasure of the sweetest, most lofty jewels of experiencing life that one could ever find in one small book. What is different in this volume of his poetry is that the whole book is fully illustrated for the first time. It absolutely has to be seen to be experienced! No verbal description can get you anywhere near this book!!” says Hutchinson.



Continuing, “This is definitely a picture book of a detailed, highly elaborate nature that was years in the making. Each tiny poem is nestled underneath an instant intuitional vision caught and illustrated by the artist, and each whole unit of ‘word-picture’ is framed by an elaborate individual border to embrace that particular energy in a visual music to match Tagore’s verbal music!!”



The book, with a foreword by Professor of Philosophy and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Ashok Kumar Malhotra, is available in both black-and-white and color versions.



To date, reviews for the collection have been overwhelmingly positive.



“This book speaks directly to the soul. Its poems are concise yet beautifully eloquent. When I read them, I am re-awakened to an inner knowing of beauty and love and creative spirit. I am also reminded of the timelessness and constancy of truth. ‘Fireflies’ is a book to return to again and again,” says Jeauty, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another reader, John, was equally as impressed. He comments, “Fireflies by Rabindranath Tagore is one of the most beautiful books that I have ever read. The poems flow together very cohesively. Tagore covers many different subjects. He speaks of innocence, nature, power, bigotry, freedom, death, and love. In short, Tagore writes about life.”



As a book that has to be seen to be believed, Hutchinson’s work is poised to be in high demand.



‘Fireflies’, published by Illume Writers & Artists, is available now: http://amzn.to/GVwTbR



About Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore is perhaps the most significant writer, poet and composer in the history of India. Fireflies is one of Tagore’s lesser known works, a collection of short poems, which has never before been fully illustrated.



About Alberta Hutchinson

A prolific artist, poet and author, Alberta Hutchinson has created thousands of works including coloring books, illustrated books, a mandala series, design books, ornaments, portraits, quilts and fabrics, and has designed and built a meditation pagoda, “Lotus House.” Hutchinson’s design books include the popular Mystical Mandala Coloring Book, published by Dover Publications. Her other recent books include the novel, Step by Step (2011), an illustrated children’s book, The Orphan and the Christmas Tree (2011), an illustrated book of her own poems, Songs of Symmetry (2012), and three coloring books for all ages from her Sacred Design Series (2014).



Together, the Tagore-Hutchinson illustrated Fireflies is a monumental work.