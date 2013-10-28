Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Firefly e-ventures Ltd. market report to its offering

Netscribes latest company profile of Firefly e-Ventures Ltd. provides insights into the companys business and performance, with special focus on its education portal, HT Campus. The report contains basic facts about the company such as contact details, year of incorporation and its brief history, among others. An analysis of the companys different lines of business and its geographic reach has been included. Information on the companys management and Board of Directors has also been provided.

HT Campus is an education portal run by Firefly e-Ventures Ltd. Details on the main offerings of the portal and its major strengths and weaknesses have been analyzed in the report. Moreover, the future opportunities for growth as well as threats that it can face have also been discussed.

The report also covers the financial profile of Firefly e-Ventures Ltd. including the balance sheet, profit and loss account and key financial ratios depicting the companys overall financial performance over the past few years. An industry analysis has also been included that provides a top level understanding of the higher education sector in India, in which HT Campus operates.

The competitive landscape section identifies the key competitors of HT Campus drawing comparisons based on parameters such as their presence and service offerings, along with brief descriptions of their lines of businesses and operations.



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