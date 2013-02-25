Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Firefly Releases Single and Music Video for Valentine's Day from Country's Hottest New Sister's Trio



Today, the Country Pop group Firefly released "Keep on Loving You". "It is the perfect song to share with someone you love." says the oldest sister, singer/songwriter Melanie Merchant. Co-written by the band Firefly and Melissa Fuller this last summer in Nashville, the song is the second single from its debut album entitled Firefly. "We found the most romantic professional ballroom dance couple to dance in the music video (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63BdiLwtaGo)," says youngest sister, Madelyn. "We wanted to paint a piano," says middle sister, McKenzie. "We spent $100--and best of all, all the keys works!!"



Nashville recording artists and Winners of the 2010 Arizona State Colgate Country Showdown, sister band Firefly singers and songwriters also play guitar, cello, fiddle, keyboard, and mandolin. Firefly has opened for some of the biggest names in Country music including, Miss LeAnn Rimes, Martina McBride, Steve Wariner, Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd, and more. They are favored artists with Phoenix country radio stations KMLE and KNIX. They have been featured in the Arizona Republic, Fox 10 News, Somewhere in AZ, AZ Teen Magazine and more. In addition to hitting heavenly harmonies, sisters Melanie, McKenzie, and Madelyn, have a mellow vocal style wicked talent for country music, and are poised to hit the big time. This talented trio soars with their original music and exciting sound. With inspiring lyrics, phenomenal harmonies and brilliant musical prowess, Firefly is the newest star to shine in the Country Music industry! Watch Firefly’s most recent music videos on YouTube and look for Firefly on iTunes and Facebook.



Music Video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4VGOTVokHU



http://www.facebook.com/iheartfirefly?ref=ts&fref=ts



iheartfirefly.com



Firefly

Firefly Fairytale



Sally Johnson

Greenlightbooking.com



AZ Sports and Lifestyles Magazine

http://issuu.com/az_sports_and_lifestyle/docs/august-september-2010/71?zoomed=&zoomPercent=&zoomX=&zoomY=¬eText=¬eX=¬eY=&viewMode=magazine



Enthrall Magazine

http://content.yudu.com/Library/A1sh3s/EnthrallMagazinePrem/resources/index.htm?referrerUrl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.yudu.com%2Fitem%2Fdetails%2F343253%2FE



