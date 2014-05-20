Firefly Vaporizer Seller SmokeDoc.org Announces Memorial Day Davinci Ascent Vaporizer Sale

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Http://www.SmokeDoc.org, a website that provides readers with in-depth herbal vaporizer reviews, recently unveiled a new Memorial Weekend sale hosted by the Davinci Ascent Vaporizer company. By purchasing products using the company’s special coupon codes, SmokeDoc.org’s viewers can obtain massive discounts, cool gifts, and free shipping.



In the Davinci Ascent vaporizer company’s Memorial Weekend blowout sale, buyers can get a second carrying case with the purchase of the Ascent Stealth Bundle using the coupon code “BEACH2014.” Buyers will also receive a free carrying case, straight water tool adapter, and free shipping. This coupon code is valid until June 1, 2014.



Additionally, by using the coupon code “BEACHAROMA,” it will give readers 10 percent off all aromatherapy and essential oil blends. The makers of the Firefly Vaporizer is also offering readers a free gift and free shipping with the purchase of a Firefly vaporizer through SmokeDoc.org.



SmokeDoc.org is best known for its high quality and educational reviews about some of the most popular vaporizers on the market. The website has reviewed products by well-known names in the industry such as Davinci Ascent, Puffit, Silver Surfer, The Volcano, Vapir No2, and Arizer Extreme Q. SmokeDoc.org also offers its readers comparisons between favored vapes on the market so that they can make better informed decisions.



At this time, some of the most-read posts on the website include “Silver Surfer Vaporizer Review,” “Reviewing the Arizer Extreme Q Vaporizer,” “Arizer Solo vs Pax,” and “Experience Magic with the Magic Flight.”



Individuals interested in learning more about SmokeDoc.org and its herbal vaporizer reviews can visit the company’s website for additional information. Readers are welcome to contact SmokeDoc.org with questions or concerns about the products featured in its reviews.



About SmokeDoc.org

SmokeDoc.org is a new website that specializes in providing thorough reviews of herbal vaporizers. The site provides contributions from expert vape users and announces any special discounts that may be available. All content is provided free of charge, but customers are welcome to purchase items through the links in order to give the website a referral commission—which, in turn, gives the website the power to keep providing reviews for its readers. For more information, please visit http://smokedoc.org