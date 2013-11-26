Fireplace DVDs May Be More Popular Than Traditional Fireplaces This Season

Longview, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- For many of us the holiday seasons are made memorable by spending time with family and friends, honoring age old traditions as well as making new ones. Include some holiday music, festive decorations, great food and a fireplace and you are sure to have an unforgettable yuletide holiday celebration.



Unfortunately, wood burning or gas fireplaces are increasingly uncommon and in some places entirely banned due to air quality issues. A digital fireplace, however, can be enjoyed by many no matter the type of home or location. Green house gas guilt and polluting the air is a thing of the past with, this remarkable series called Fireplace For Your Home.



Fireplace For Your Home is the leading series of fireplace DVD’s for your television. With to-day’s televisions and high quality film it demonstrates to even the tiniest pixel what some have called the “Best fireplace ever filmed”. Seeing this in high definition will have every critic raving at the superb clarity. Fireplace For Your Home truly gives a yule log experience that provides the luxury of a wood burning fireplace, without the mess and labor traditionally required.



When friends walk into a holiday party and see Fireplace For Your Home’s bright holiday fire, it makes a lasting impression. Undoubtedly, guests enjoy the festive atmosphere it creates. Many want to know more about it and it has quickly become a lasting family tradition.



“In many cases people don’t believe our fireplace product is real” explains George Ford the pro-ducer and creator of the Fireplace For Your Home series. “For the record, they are, with no CGI or Hollywood effects. Everything from the crackling and popping sounds, to the tiniest ember is genuine. It took over many fires and many months of filming to get one that came out like this”.



To get your very own Fireplace For Your Home you can find it on DVD and Blu-ray at fireplace-foryourhome.com. It is also available on many popular sources where versions can be streamed instantly, such as: iTunes, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon instant video, Direct TV, Xbox and Sony.



Fireplace For Your home DVDs are produced at maximum quality for the best playback on any TV. The Blu-ray versions are highly recommended for homeowners with large flat screen Tele-visions and anyone looking for a new family favorite.



Fireplace for Your Home are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Pet Media Plus in the United States and/or other countries.



For more information, press only:

George Ford George@Fireplaceforyourhome.com

Hope Bladow 1-800-701-0074 sales@Fireplaceforyourhome.com

Breanna Alleman 1-800-701-0074 breanna@Fireplaceforyourhome.com



For more information on Fireplace For Your Home

http://fireplaceforyourhome.com Contact us for DVD Copies of our products



Media Contact :



Fireplace for your Home

1502 9th Ave

Longview WA 98632

George Ford 360-425-0188

http://www.Fireplaceforyourhome.com

George Ford - Creator

George@Fireplaceforyourhome.com