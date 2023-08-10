Fireplace Inserts Including Gas Fireplace Inserts and Pellet Stove Inserts Are Showcased at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2023 -- A fireplace is always a natural focal point in any room, so it makes sense when building, remodeling, or redesigning a room to consider the fireplace as one of the first parts of the project. The fireplace and surrounding area which might include a mantelpiece or decorative surround set the tone for the rest of the room, whether that is to be sleek and contemporary, or rustic and traditional. Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins, equipped with the latest models and a team of experienced staff on hand to advise which fireplace or fireplace insert might fit into a unique space.



There are many factors to consider such as the type of fuel which is preferred, how fuel like pellets or wood can be stored, the design of the fireplace or insert, the available colors and if that will match the plan for the interior design, the dimensions of the space available for the product, the budget, the amount of maintenance required, how a mantel or surround may be incorporated, which room within the house is being planned for, if the appliance will be used primarily for decoration or to heat the space, energy efficiency, if the fireplace will only be viewed from one angle, and if there are supplementary heating sources to be considered.



For rooms where space is limited, there may be slimmer models available, such as the Heat & Glo Slimline Series of Gas Fireplaces. These fireplaces are only 16 inches deep, making installation possible in a space that might otherwise be considered too narrow. The four base models: the SL-3 (28 inches wide), SL-5 (32 inches wide), SL-7 (36 inches wide), and SL-9 (42 inches wide) can all be upgraded to the X collection alternatives which additional options for all sizes, which include a fan kit, high-definition logs, LED embers on the floor of the fireplace, and a touchscreen remote control for easy operation. Wireless wall switches can also be installed as an added option. These direct-vent gas fireplaces can be customized with decorative trim and luxury finishes. Finishes for the front of the fireplace can be chosen in black, bronze, or graphite colors. Direct vent fireplaces and inserts remove 100% of the combustion exhaust and fumes from the home, important when indoor air quality is high on the list of priorities. With BTU input defined as the amount of fuel consumed each hour that the fireplace is in operation, the smallest 28-inch wide SL-3X model has 11,500-21,000 BTU/hr input, with the largest 42-inch wide SL-9X model recorded as 18,00-35,000 BTU/hr input. Full specifications can be found on the Western Fireplace Supply website, which also has a 'build your own fireplace' page where a photo of a room is changed to add a mock-up of what a particular fireplace model and various accessories would look like in that space.



Brick interior panels will create a more traditional and rustic ambiance, whereas fade-resistant black glass panels inside the fireplace will evoke a more modern ambiance.



Designs and styles range from traditional and familiar to contemporary and sleek. With advances in technology and engineering, safety features like glass that is cool to the touch minimize the risks of operating a fireplace and mean they can be installed in creative spaces around the home. One example is an indoor/outdoor see-through fireplace which can be viewed from the patio outside the house as well as the kitchen or dining area inside the home.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn and Red Cliff.

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Woodmor, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill and Fountain.

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts including Colorado Springs gas fireplace inserts and pellet stove fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud and Longmont.

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679