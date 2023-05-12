Fireplace Inserts Including Gas Fireplace Inserts and Pellet Stove Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, Fort Colliins

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2023 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts are a popular choice for homeowners looking to improve the energy efficiency of their fireplaces, and there are many choices to be made. Many models of fireplace inserts offer a choice of size in the viewing area, as well as surround sizes and also a choice of designs, so they can be integrated into an existing interior aesthetic, be it modern, contemporary, rustic, or minimalist. Advanced remote control capabilities make operation easy along with ignition systems designed to be simple, reliable, and intuitive. The Heat & Glo 8000 Series Gas Fireplace models offer even more variations, with eight fronts with 3 finish choices. Brick or reflective black glass panels pair with a virtually invisible glass at the front of the fireplace which is anti-reflective, allowing a clear view of the high-definition logs, glowing embers, and LED accent lighting which is available on the 8000CLX model, which is a 42" gas fireplace. Stocked and featured by Western Fireplace Supply, their website includes detailed specifications for each of the fireplaces including size, width, depth, height, framing height and depth, efficiency, as well as the viewing area measurements and the BTU/hr input. Some homeowners are looking for a moderate heat output with vibrant flames so the fireplace becomes a striking focal point of the living area without necessarily being the primary source of heat, whereas others are looking for a purely decorative fireplace in a large open-concept floorplan.



Understanding the requirements of where the fireplace will be situated and its primary purpose is the starting point when perusing a wide range of fireplaces, inserts, and alternatives like gas stoves or wood-burning stoves. Whilst some yearn for the nostalgia of the burning wooden logs they remember when younger, there are modern alternatives that mimic the effect of burning wood logs without the maintenance and the cleanup of the ash. Gas fireplace logs, molded from real logs, can be purchased in various sizes and are so realistic, they are offered in various wood types. Oak and birch are among the most popular gas logs which resemble their wooden counterparts in the fireplace. The economy and convenience of gas logs conjure the same emotions as watching a wood fire burn, adding instant ambiance and a focal point to any room.



Safety is always the primary concern, and the fireplace installers at Western Fireplace Supply are extensively trained and certified, and licensed in gas line installation. Once installation is complete, a start-up visit is scheduled at a convenient time. Customer service is one of the areas that sets Western Fireplace Supply apart, making the purchase of any product easy and enjoyable, and any follow-up professionally handled in a timely manner.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



