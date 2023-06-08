Fireplace Inserts Including Gas Fireplace Inserts and Pellet Stove Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores in Colorado Springs, Avon & Fort Collins

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2023 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. There are many ways to change the interior design of a home, from decorating the walls and choosing a different paint color, to replacing a carpeted area with a hardwood floor or redesigning the flow of the living space by creating an open-concept main floor. One of the simplest ways to change the ambiance and aesthetic of a living space is to install or replace a fireplace. Whereas appliances like televisions may be hidden from view when not in use, the fireplace is one feature that acts as a focal point at all times, whether or not the fireplace is actively heating the room. Traditionally, a mantelpiece above the fireplace and the area immediately surrounding the fireplace has been used to display some of the most-prized pictures or ornaments. Modern designs and advances in technology allow a homeowner to be creative in their placement of the fireplace, with some models being visible from several rooms, especially if there is an open-concept floor plan. See-through fireplaces such as the Heat & Glo Escape see-through gas fireplace boasts clean lines and an authentic masonry appearance, blending the rustic qualities of stonework alongside the contemporary image of a fireplace that acts as a kind of decorative window through to the room beyond. Anti-reflective glass and a micro-screen mesh do not obstruct the view of the flames, and the gas logs can be illuminated with LED embers as well as accent lighting. The fireplace can heat the immediate area with a fan or a heat management system can be installed to redirect the heat to another part of the home as required. A touchscreen remote or wireless wall switch put control of the fireplace within easy reach. When looking to stock gas logs, the requirements differ from the majority of gas logs bought for standard gas fireplaces. Some of the popular gas logs on sale are designed to be viewed from one side only, and therefore they may not have decorative detail on the reverse side of the log, which would typically be facing the back of the sealed fireplace. When buying a see-through fireplace, it is important to consider the view from all angles, and look for products designed specifically for that purpose.



When splitting up large area with a fireplace extending from one wall towards the center of the room, a peninsula fireplace is another alternative. Peninsula fireplace models have viewing windows on three sides - typically the front, the back and the side extending towards the middle of the room. These can be a popular choice for offices, hotels, restaurants, and apartment buildings. They add a contemporary focal point and can be customized to fit almost any unique space.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood-burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



