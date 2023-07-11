Fireplace Inserts Including Gas Fireplace Inserts at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores in Colorado Springs, Avon & Fort Collins

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2023 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. When deciding if a new fireplace or a fireplace insert are most appropriate, there are a few general guidelines that consumers find helpful. One of the first considerations is if the fireplace with be a primary source of heat within the home, or if it will supplement an existing furnace or electric heating system. Often, fireplaces are more decorative than functional, especially in rooms outside of the main living area. In order to make a fireplace like an existing woodburning fireplace more environmentally friendly, efficient, and easier to maintain, a fireplace insert is airtight and can be purchased for gas, pellet, or wood fuel. Warming a single room as opposed to a large open-concept space brings its own set of opportunities with gas fireplaces and gas stoves being good products to look at. With minimal venting requirements, immediate heat, and realistic-looking flames, natural gas or propane fireplaces, stoves and inserts can be installed in almost any location. Further control over costs and comfort can be managed by using a thermostat. Whenever installing, modernizing, or upgrading a fireplace or fireplace insert, safety should always be a primary concern. The staff at Western Fireplace Supply are fully licensed in gas installation, with thousands of installations completed across their range of products. A representative from Western Fireplace Supply stated: "Putting a device that burns inside your home is not something to be taken lightly. Our fireplace installers are extensively trained and certified, and licensed in gas line installation. The safety of your home and family is always our utmost concern. We obtain all necessary permits and schedule any required inspections for you. We will respect your home and completely protect your floors and the installation area. When your stove or fireplace installation is completed, we will schedule a start-up visit at your convenience. You can sleep well knowing that every aspect of your installation will be handled safely, properly and efficiently."



From the initial meeting, through to selecting an appliance, product installation, warranty cover, and beyond, the staff are available to offer support and advice, with customer satisfaction always first and foremost. In business since 1983, 2023 marks the 40th year for Western Fireplace Supply. Over that time, professional builders and architects, as well as Colorado homeowners, have come to rely upon the high quality of the product range, the wide selection to suit different styles as well as budgets, knowledgeable staff, and professional approach.



Designs and styles range from traditional and familiar to contemporary and sleek. With advances in technology and engineering, safety features like glass that is cool to the touch minimize the risks of operating a fireplace and mean they can be installed in creative spaces around the home. One example is an indoor/outdoor see-through fireplace which can be viewed from the patio outside the house as well as the kitchen or dining area inside the home.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn and Red Cliff.

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Woodmor, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill and Fountain.

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts including Colorado Springs gas fireplace inserts and pellet stove fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud and Longmont.

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679