Fireplace Owners & Peachtree Comfort Gallery Make the Perfect Pair

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- SUGAR HILL, GA—Aspiring to be independent is admirable. However, it's important to know when being self-sufficient is appropriate and when asking for help is justified. Owning a fireplace isn't something that can be done solo. It's a team effort—and Peachtree Comfort Gallery is the perfect partner. From performing annual fireplace maintenance to making gas fireplace repairs in Buford, GA, and beyond, this company offers all of the services fireplace owners need to keep their fire burning bright for years to come.



Looking to install a new fireplace? Peachtree offers a full roster of fireplace options. Browse this company's selection of gas or wood-burning fireplaces, stoves and inserts online or by visiting its showroom at 160 Peachtree Ind. Blvd., Suite 100, Buford, GA.



Peachtree offers a full inventory of fireplace accessories, too. From heat-resistant gloves to a wrought iron fireplace tool set, this company helps its customers find the complementary accessories they need to enjoy a more efficient, safer and easier-to-operate fireplace or stove.



Need fireplace service in Buford, GA? Contact Peachtree online or call 678.439.6732 today! This company is the ideal companion for fireplace needs.



About Peachtree Comfort Gallery

Peachtree Comfort Gallery is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of fireplaces, gas grills and gas lighting. By offering exceptional products, installations and service, Peachtree provides customers with the No. 1 shopping experience they deserve. Peachtree Comfort Gallery is a proud part of the J.R. Bolton Services family, a name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. It offers a broad range of products to accent the beauty and comfort of any home, including gas fireplaces, gas logs, wood stoves, pellet stoves, electric fireplaces, gas barbecue grills and gas lamps.