FireproofSafes.co.uk Protects Property All over the UK

Warrington, Cheshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Many homes and businesses use a safe or a safe room to secure valuable possessions. We associate safes with banking, but any business that has to keep cash or any other type of valuables on the premises overnight, will almost certainly be required to use a safe as part of their insurance requirements. Standard safes protect from theft, but fireproof safes have the additional benefit of protecting from fire.



One business that is gaining a lot of attention in the fireproof safe business is FireproofSafes.co.uk. Their vast selection of well-priced fireproof safes makes them a very popular supplier in the UK business community.



FireproofSafes.co.uk stocks safes from a large number of different well-known brands, including Burton, FireKing and Chubb. Their range of Chubb safes has recently been expanded with the new Duoguard range, selling at a lower price of any UK based supplier.



The website contains a multitude of information designed to make selecting the right fireproof safe as easy as possible. The site even offers highly specialized safes, including safes that protect fragile digital media from fire. The useful editorial content on the site is so comprehensive that it acts as a complete guide to the world of fireproof safes, and answers a huge number of commonly asked questions.



A spokesperson for the website explained why they have gained a strong reputation in the industry:



“FireproofSafes.co.uk are one of the UK’s foremost experts in the supply and installation of safes and security products. Our large, modern and secure warehouse facilities, transport infrastructure and expert crews allows us to provide unrivalled service to the whole of the UK. We have a massive range of fireproof safes suitable for any conceivable purpose, as well as a detailed information resource, helping those who are thinking of buying a safe understand the capabilities of each one. We don’t just sell safes, we also take care of the installation, and our experts will make sure that consumers have the right fireproof safe for their specific requirements. All our safes are from high quality well known brands so customers are always assured of their quality.”



About FireproofSafes.co.uk

FireproofSafes.co.uk is one of the UK’s biggest suppliers of fireproof safes, serving the whole of the UK with sales and installation of safes from the largest and most reputable brands.



For more information please visit http://www.FireproofSafes.co.uk